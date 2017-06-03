Group Gathers Wearing Orange for Gun Violence Awareness

Participants and organizers gather at the South Carolina State House for the Columbia Wear Orange Event in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. (Photo: Adrian Workman)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - (WLTX) -- The Columbia "Wear Orange" event took place Saturday morning at the South Carolina State House grounds.

Organizers say "Wear Orange" was inspired by Chicago teens who refused to remain silent in the face of daily gun violence. The event continues to honor gun victims and raise awareness on gun violence nationally. They say more than 400 corporations, influencers, mayors, partner organizations and a series of iconic landmarks across the country are participating in the campaign.

The City of Columbia, Richland County Sheriff's Department, Parents of Murdered Children, The Faith Coalition on Gun Violence, Alternatives to Violence Project SC, the SC Peace Resource Center wore orange today to raise awareness.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day was on Friday, June 2 but events will take place over the course of the weekend. Beaufort, Bluffton, Greenville, North Charleston and several other cities in South Carolina that are participating in National Gun Violence Awareness this weekend.

