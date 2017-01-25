Group of Suspect Fire Shots Outside Columbia Man's Home

File (Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a group of suspects shot outside a man's home after getting into a fight with the homeowner.

Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Oak Manor Drive around 11:30 Tuesday night.

According to deputies, a male suspect knocked on the door of a home on that block and the victim opened the door. The two then got into a fight.

Two more suspects showed up to the scene, but the victim was able to get back inside their home and close the door. The suspects then fired multiple shots, striking the victim's car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

(© 2017 WLTX)