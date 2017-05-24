Growing Population, More Traffic in Midlands County

With more residents, new businesses and school expansions there’s going to be more traffic in Kershaw County. (Photo: WLTX)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) – With more residents, new businesses and school expansions there’s going to be more traffic in Kershaw County.

It’s growing by almost 1,000 residents every single year.

"It's going to be very busy," Kershaw County resident Naomi Green said.

“It's getting more and more congested which is I'm going to say is a good and bad thing,” Bobby Anderson explained. “A good thing is that we have more people living here and more business going on. However, it does tie up your time on the road.”

County and City of Camden leaders are conducting traffic studies to help figure out how to efficiently keep everyone safe.

The West Wateree Transportation Study was just finished up. Kershaw County Planning and Zoning Director Michael Conley said it showed a need for different routes, sidewalks, and turn lanes.

The improvement recommendations would cost almost $61 million. The Central Midlands Council of Governments will decide the next steps.

A traffic study in the Black River Road Area is underway.



A new hotel, more businesses, new facilities for Applied Tech Ed Campus (ATEC) and additions to Central Carolina Community College are all going up.

Camden City Planner Shawn Putnam said the major concerns are that significant traffic accidents happen at the intersection of US 521 and Century Boulevard, the extra traffic from the expansion and a need for a third entrance for the ATEC building.



The Black River Road Area traffic study is expected to be done by October.

The City of Camden is spending more than $1 million to put street lights in the area.



