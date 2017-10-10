Guess New Mystery Oreo Flavor for Chance to Win $50,000

Is it creamsicle? Lemon? Fruity Pebbles? Froot Loops?
Instead of revealing the new Oreo flavor, per standard Mystery Oreo release operating procedures, fans of the classic sandwich cookie can submit their flavor guesses for the chance to win $50,000 or one of five $10,000 prizes.
The cookie company is giving fans the opportunity to test the cookie and submit their guesses between Oct. 9 and Nov. 30.
On social media, many are already offering up their thoughts on the new flavor.
