Gun Goes Off When Suspect Drops Bag Inside Mall

Columbia Police are looking for this man in relation to a shooting at Dutch Square Mall. (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC, (WLTX) Columbia Police tell News 19, they are investigating a shooting at Dutch Square Mall. They say late this afternoon, a shop window was damaged when the suspect, who had a firearm inside a bag, dropped the bag on the floor inside the shopping center, and the gun went off. No one was injured, but a shop window was damaged. They do have surveillance video of the incident and are looking for the person seen in that footage. If anyone has information they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME- SC.GUN

© 2017 WLTX-TV