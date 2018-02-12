Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia stadium that's been around for over a half a century is getting a facelift.

Memorial Stadium is home to many high school athletics events in Richland School District One .

One of those people that played in the stadium is Mike Evans.

"A lot of memories," explained Evans. "The good ole' days in high school football. This is the first time I've seen the stadium in several years."



It was his stomping grounds in 1972. While he looks back on the past, he's envisioning the future of his old playing field.



"The stadium was being torn down and being rebuilt. So I just wanted to come and take a look at it," said Evans.



With the stadium being over 50 years-old, Richland One District Athletic Director Rovert Matz says changes are on the way.

"We needed to do something," Matz said. "(We’re) taking out the bleachers now. We're going to be putting in artificial turf. Putting in new home and away bleachers."



That's along with a new video board and remodeling of the concession stands and the field house. They are also planning on switching the home and away sides at the stadium.

Matz says three other stadiums are a part of a $40-million-dollar project that's being paid by bond referendum money.



While the stadium is used for football in the fall, soccer teams that usually play at the stadium will be playing on another field for the time being.



“(We) moved them around where we have site facilities. AC Flora will be playing soccer and lacrosse on site. Columbia will come into use the first of March so we'll be able to play soccer there. We're playing a lot of the games at Eau Claire as well as their field has been completed," explained Matz.



Matz believes the updates will go a long way.



"A student that is involved, whether it's academics arts, or athletics, That student is going be far more successful in life and in their educational careers," said Evans.

The project for Memorial Stadium and two other stadiums is expected to be done by August 1st. Another of the project, the one at Bolden Stadium, is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

