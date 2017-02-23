'Hamilton' Musical is Headed to Greenville

Greenville’s not throwing away its shot; the blockbuster musical “Hamilton” is making its way to the Upstate.

The national tour of the hip-hop history lesson, which took home 11 Tony Awards, will come to the Peace Center during the 2018-2019 season, the Peace Center announced Thursday.

Performance dates and ticket information will be released at a later date. But patrons who purchase season tickets for the 2017-2018 Peace Center season, to be announced March 28, and then renew the subscription for the following season will be able to reserve tickets for “Hamilton” before they go on sale to the public.

“Hamilton” tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers and its first Treasury Secretary. The musical is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Hamilton, but the story is told through hip-hop, jazz and R&B music.

For more info on the show, go to www.peacecenter.org.

The Greenville News