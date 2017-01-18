UPDATE: Hammond School Off Lockdown, Campus Now Safe

Image outside a home where a burglary took place on January 18, 2017. The burglary and the search for suspects triggered a lockdown at Hammond School nearby. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Hammond School in Columbia is off lockdown after it was briefly place on the restriction following a nearby home burglary.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says just after 1 p.m., they got a call of a burglary at a home in the 200 block of Old Woodlands Road. A homeowner who just arrived at the house told officers he saw a vehicle parked in his driveway, and two suspects run from the home.

Officers are searching for the two people in that area. However, authorities have declared the Hammond School area safe and have lifted the lockdown.

People were briefly restricted from entering the campus.

