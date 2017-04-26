Handcuffed Man Jumps From Police Car, Briefly Escapes, Deputies Say

Dekwan Octavian Slater (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A man under arrest briefly escaped from Camden Police Wednesday afternoon before being caught by Sumter County deputies, according to a statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say 23-year-old Dekwan Octavian Slater of Camden jumped from a Camden Police vehicle near the intersection of US Hwy 15 and US Hwy 521 in Sumter County just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Slater, who was under arrest for shoplifting, was handcuffed at the time of the incident, according to investigators.

Nearby schools were temporarily put on lockdown as a precaution.

Sumter County deputies say they caught Slater around 3 p.m.

“We are proud of our deputies, who quickly responded to apprehend this man,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “No one was injured and no shots were fired. Deputies relied on their training to bring this escape quickly to an end.”

The Camden Police Department will determine which, if any, additional charges Slater will face.

