Statewide folks celebrated Harbison History Day. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Statewide folks celebrated Harbison History Day.

African Americans had very few options for higher education in the early 1900s.

Harbison Institute later named Harbison Junior College welcomed black students from 1911-1958 during a time of racial segregation.

The campus was on what is now the Harbison campus of Midlands Technical College.

“It was the center of a black education,” 99-year-old Harbison alumna Rubie Schumpert explained of her beloved school. “We won't forget Harbison.”

Alumni planted a tree with Midlands Tech officials as a sign of hope for the future.

They also rang the historic bell used back when the school was open.

1953 graduate Lorraine Murray says Harbison Institute will always have a special place in her heart.

Midland Technical College's president Ronald Rhames says being the first African American president of the college makes it more special.



“They were able to make a great life for themselves. They understood the power and the value of education and they persevered and sometimes at risk to themselves,” Rhames explained. “They were able to overcome the challenges of the time.”

In support of Black History Month, the South Carolina General Assembly passed a resolution declaring today as Harbison History Day in South Carolina. It will be recognized every year moving forward.

(© 2017 WLTX)