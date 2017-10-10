Hard Scrabble Road Widening Underway

The widening of Hard Scrabble Road is underway. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) – The widening of Hard Scrabble Road is underway.

It is a Richland County penny tax project with help from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The project includes widening seven miles of the busy and congested road. The lanes will be increased from two to five with bicycle accommodations and sidewalks. This widening of Hard Scrabble Road is from Farrow Road to Kelly Mill Road.

"So this project schedule began really early in 2017 and you may have noticed where they have cleared the roadway, cleared the trees and they just started moving some of the utilities," David Beaty with the Richland Transportation Program Development Team explained.

The project will also widen the existing bridge over Crane Creek and replace the bridge over Mill Creek.



The price tag is about $85 million.



A groundbreaking for the widening project will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Rehoboth Baptist Church.

“It's going to take a little over another three years to completely get the project completed, so all of the motorists traveling Hard Scrabble Road, we're going to ask to please be patient, improvements are coming but it is going to take time,” Beaty said.

SC DOT leaders say they have come to an agreement with land purchases with everyone who's impacted by the widening.

