Harley-Davidson recalls 57,000 bikes for possible oil-line failure

The Harley-Davidson 2017 Road King Special is one of the bikes being recalled for an oil-line issue. (Photo: Brad Chaney/Harley-Davidson, TNS)

Harley-Davidson Inc. is recalling about 57,000 motorcycles worldwide because an oil line can come loose, spewing oil into the path of the rear tire.

The recall covers certain 2017 Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Police Electra Glide, Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide and Road Glide Special motorcycles built from July 2 through May 9.

Milwaukee-based Harley says a clamp on an engine oil cooler line may not have been installed correctly. The company says it has nine reports of oil lines coming off. The problem caused two crashes and one minor injury.

Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge. The recall is expected to start Tuesday.

“This is a voluntary recall in the interest of customer safety,” Harley said in a statement.

Separately, federal regulators said last summer that they were investigating complaints from Harley-Davidson owners who said their motorcycle brakes failed without warning.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the investigation covered 430,000 motorcycles with model years from 2008 through 2011. The investigation stemmed from bikes with an anti-lock braking system, according to NHTSA.

Riders reported that the brakes did not work, causing one driver to crash into a garage door. Government regulators said they received 43 complaints, three reports of crashes and two reports of injuries.

Regulators said it was possible that some riders who experienced brake failure did not change the motorcycle’s brake fluid every two years as recommended by Harley.

It was not a motorcycle product safety recall. Harley said it was aware of the investigation and that it was cooperating with regulators.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel