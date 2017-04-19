Harper's Restaurant in Columbia's Five Points Shuts Down

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Harper's, a mainstay restaurant in the heart of Columbia's Five Points, has shut down for good.

The restaurant posted a sign Wednesday on their storefront saying that they has ceased operation after 27 years in business.

"After a great 27 years Harper's Restaurant has now closed," the sign reads. "We want to thank all of our loyal guests fro all their continued support over the years.

"Please come visit Harper's in Charlotte or Greensboro if you are in the area."

There was no explanation of the sudden closure. The restaurant had been open the previous day.

One employee said told News19 he did not find out about the closing until he went to the restaurant Wednesday morning.

The business is located along Harden Street just as you enter Five Points from Devine Street.

News19 has attempted to contact the company's management for further details.

