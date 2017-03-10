Harvest Hope Gala has Online Auction Deals

File (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tickets may be sold out for the 36th Harvest Hope Gala Fundraiser Friday night but there are still some great deals you can bid on in the online silent auction.

You can bid on items on their website like tickets to the Nascar All-Star Race, an autographed photo and tickets to see Hootie and the Blowfish in Charleston, a wine trip to Napa, California, footballs signed by South Carolina Head Coach Will Muschamp and Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney, and much more.

The online auction will end Friday night at 7:30. If you would like more information about the gala and the online auction, you can head to Harvest Hope's website.

© 2017 WLTX-TV