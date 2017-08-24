Harvey Moves Towards Texas

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to strengthen as it moves towards the Texas coast.

Harvey was located about 335 miles southeast of Port Mansfield Texas. The storm had winds of 60 mph with gusts even higher.

According to the National Hurricane Center, "Harvey is likely to bring multiple hazards, including heavy rainfall, storm surge and possible hurricane conditions to portions of the Texas coast beginning on Friday."

Harvey was moving towards the north-northwest at 10 mph. A storm surge warning is in effect for the coast of Texas from Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass.

A storm surge warning means life-threatening conditions may occur from rising water moving inland from the coast.

Hurricane warnings have been posted from Port Mansfield to Matagorda. Tropical storm warnings are in effect from north of Matagorda to High Island Texas and from south of Port Mansfield to the Rio Grande.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area.

Along with hurricane conditions and a dangerous storm surge, Harvey is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 inches. A few isolated areas may receive amounts close to 25 inches of rain through Wednesday.

The last hurricane to make landfall in the United States was Hurricane Matthew. That storm made landfall near McClellanville in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane on October 8, 2016.

