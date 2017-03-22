Have An Extra Room? You Could Sponsor A Blowfish

Blowfish baseball team

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Have some extra room at your house? Then you could be a host family.

The Blowfish baseball team are looking for families that could host players while they are here for the season.

You would need to provide a room in a safe environment, access to bathroom, access to laundry and meals are at the discretion of the family. The press release the Blowfish sent out says that as a host family there are many rewards to expect; All host families will get reserved grandstand season tickets for all 28 home games and 3 exhibition games, parking pass for an assigned area behind 3 rd base grandstand and invitation to special events and the host rally, player an staff pre-season BBQ.

But, the press release says they real rewards are the excellent role models for young kids, they are great company for the entire household and often times players build great lifetime relationships with host families. Even mentioning its not uncommon for a player to remain in touch with his summer collegiate baseball host family for years afterward.

If you are intrested in this unique opportunity or know someone who might be you should contact Dillon by email at Dillon@blowfishbaseball.com or by calling 803-254-3474.

