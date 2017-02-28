HBCU Presidents Meet With President Trump

President Donald Trump sat down with the presidents and chancellors of the nation's historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on Monday.

Washington, D.C. (WLTX) -- President Donald Trump sat down with the presidents and chancellors of the nation's historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on Monday. Some of South Carolina's college presidents attended the meeting, including Claflin's Dr. Henry Tisdale.

The meeting discussed areas of collaboration between the nation's HBCUs and the federal government. They also discussed ways in which HBCUs can continue to drive positive change in their communities.

"I was pleased that they were willing to listen, begin to build relationships that we believe will be beneficial to our students, in terms of opportunities," said Dr. Tisdale.

Dr. Tisdale was one of more than 90 presidents that flew to the nation's capital to meet with the Commander in Chief. Dr. Tisdale said this is the first time in his tenure as President that a new administration has reached out to the historically black colleges to share priorities.

Following the meeting with President Trump, nearly 90 HBCU presidents participated in a 'listening session' with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

Four presidents spoke at the listening session, including Dr. Tisdale, who focused on fully-funding Title III HBCU programs."These are programs that have been in place to better equalize opportunities at historically black colleges," said Dr. Tisdale.

In his speech, Dr. Tisdale said the undergraduate program is authorized $375 million every year. But in the 2017 fiscal year, the program was funded $245 million. He also talked about the endowment challenge fund and the capital financing program.

"We believe that our input could very well influence the budget. It's a beginning. It's a first step. We are looking forward to seeing what happens from here," said Dr. Tisdale.

(© 2017 WLTX)