"He Did a Heck of a Job," Sheriff Says About Man Who Stopped Fugitive

Charles Belcher holds a wanted fugitive until deputies arrive on scene. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews hopes to congratulate the Midlands man who captured a fugitive on the run.

"I don't know who he is, but I'm going to congratulate him as soon as I can because he did a heck of a job," Matthews said.

Charles Belcher was able to capture 21-year-old Christopher Cravets, the man deputies had been searching for since August 18. Cravets was able to outrun deputies during the arrest of 26-year-old Cody Gene Jackson earlier that day.

"The only thing I was worried about was if he had a gun and if he was going to try and shoot me or whatever, which I was hoping that we weren't going to go to that distance," Belcher said.

Belcher, a Fairfield County medic, was visiting his girlfriend.

"Come out to my truck, got my gun because I had seen the cops walking around and they had said that he was armed and dangerous and in just a few minutes I came out here to check the white car and didn't see anything. Come out here to check the green (Ford) Explorer and saw somebody in the back and I just pulled my weapon and ordered him out of the vehicle and made him get out on the ground before the cops got here," he said.

Within minutes deputies were back on the scene.

"They came and took him in custody and it was over with quicker than it started," Belcher said.

Matthews said Cravets is being charged with armed robbery, possession of a fireman during the commission of a violent crime and second degree burglary.

"He pistol-whipped a girl and tried to rob her at gunpoint. We will never turn down civilian assistance when we have a situation like that because we're pretty shorthanded and even though we had a SLED helicopter up, we need all of the help we can get and this guy stepped up to the plate and he did the right thing," Matthews said.

After what happened, Belcher said his girlfriend thinks he's famous.

"I'm not really famous, I just feared for my life and her's," Belcher said.

© 2017 WLTX-TV