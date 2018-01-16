"He Didn't Mean To Do This"; Sumter Fire Department Explorer Charged with Arson

(Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter Fire Department Explorer member is accused of arson in connection with a mobile home fire Monday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say Thomas Carson Euten, 17, was striking matches and throwing them on the ground when a couch, which was in the yard beside the mobile home, caught fire and quickly spread to the mobile home.

"He was probably bored. We don't think there was malicious intent, but because of his actions, his mother, his sister, her boyfriend, their one-year-old son and Mr. Euten don't have a place to live right now," said Ken Bell with the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

Euten is charged with second-degree arson, and is being detained at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center pending a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.

"He was very upset and crying. He didn't mean to do this," Bell said.

Euten was a member of the Sumter Fire Department Explorer program for six months. Explorer programs are career-oriented programs that gives young adults the opportunity to explore a career in law enforcement, firefighting and similar professions.

"It gives them an insight of how the firefighting service works," said Joey Duggan with the Sumter Fire Department.

Euten was provided fire gear by the Sumter Fire Department, and taught skills such as throwing ladders to search and rescue.

But no matter the level of training or expertise, officials hope this serves as a reminder that the danger of fire can never be underestimated.

"Hopefully this will be a life lesson that he'll learn and be able to put behind him, and move forward with his life," said Bell.

Euten was held on $15,000 surety bond and he was ordered to give back his firefighter equipment to the Sumter Fire Department.

