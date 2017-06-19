Heavy Rainfall Forecasted for the Midlands Today

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) An approaching cold front has stalled over the Upstate and is forecasted to drag slowly through South Carolina.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout Tuesday. There is the strong possibility that many areas of The Midlands will see heavy rainfall associated with the stationary front as it will park right over central South Carolina.

We could see rainfall totals upwards of 2.50" today and the potential of an additional 1.00" to 2.00" rainfall this evening into the overnight hours.

