Henry McMaster Becomes Governor of South Carolina

Henry McMaster takes the oath of office to become governor of South Carolina on January 24, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Henry McMaster is now the governor of South Carolina, becoming the 117th person to assume the position.

His ascension came shortly after the U.S. Senate confirmed now former Governor Nikki Haley to be the U.N. Ambassador to the United Nations Tuesday night, and in quick measure, Haley submitted her resignation.

Joined by his predecessor, McMaster took the oath from Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty at a ceremony inside the South Carolina State House.

"I am humbled, honored, and deeply appreciative of being granted one of the rarest opportunities to serve the people of my state, my home, and that of my forefathers in South Carolina," he said moments afterward. "Great prosperity and happiness will be ours and we will serve as a beacon of inspiration for others. We will do our best and we will be our best."

"He has a love of our state, he loves our people, and I know that he will do it with a steady hand," Haley said.

She also said she advised him the day before that the job can take a toll on you "physically, mentally, and emotionally."

Haley was confirmed by the Senate in an overwhelming 96-4 vote.

.@nikkihaley signs her official letter of resignation after U.S. Senate confirmation. pic.twitter.com/WAEXVisUyX — Rob Godfrey (@RobGodfrey) January 24, 2017

For McMaster, it will be the culmination of a long career in politics and government.

After graduating from law school, McMaster first worked as a legislative assistant to former U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond. He'd go on to practice law, arguing cases at the federal level.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan named him the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina. He left the job in 1985 after a four-year term.

He then entered politics, winning the GOP nomination for the U.S. Senate in 1986. He ultimately lost the general election to the incumbent at the time, Ernest Hollings. He also was the lieutenant governor nominee in 1990, but lost in the general election again.

He was then appointed by Gov. Carroll Campbell to be on the state commission for higher education.

In 1993, McMaster became chair of the South Carolina Republican Party, serving for nine years. During his tenure, the GOP won both chambers of the General Assembly for the first time since Reconstruction, as the formerly solidly Democratic state transitioned into a solidly Republican one.

In 2002, McMaster was elected as attorney general, a position he held for two terms. In 2010, he ran for the GOP nomination for governor, but didn't advance to the runoff. Oddly enough, he then threw his support behind one of the two remaining candidates: Nikki Haley.

In 2014, he was elected lieutenant governor.

During the 2016 GOP primary in February, McMaster made headlines when he became the first statewide official to endorse Donald Trump's candidacy.

(© 2017 WLTX)