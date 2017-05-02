WLTX
Stray Pig on the Loose iN Lexington County

Christine Delmater came across this cute little piggy in her Lexington neighborhood Tuesday evening.

wltx 10:48 PM. EDT May 02, 2017

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - You just never know what  you're going to see when you live in South Carolina. And we love that! Don't you?

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Christine Delmater reported seeing wandering the streets of her neighborhood in Lexington.

 

 

It sure is a cute little piggy, isn't it?! 

We came across the post after this tweet from @LexingtonMommy caught our eye.

 

 

Yes, there is video to prove it ... and entertain you.

 

 

 

 

 

