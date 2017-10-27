Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It was another week of high school football action throughout the state of South Carolina.
Here's the final scores that News19 received for the games played for the week of October 27, 2017.
Abbeville 42 Ninety-Six 7
Barnwell 42 Silver Bluff 16
Ben Lippen 52 Cardinal Newman 14
Chapin 29 Airport 17
Dreher 42 AC Flora 21
Dutch Fork 40 Irmo 0
Hammond 54 Heathwood Hall 12
Hartsville 35 Darlington 3
Lamar 77 McBee 12
Lexington 13 White Knoll 0
Newberry 38 Mid-Carolina 6
Richard Winn Academy 36 W.W. King 6
Saluda 37 Fox Creek 7
South Aiken 62 Midland Valley 21
Spring Valley 28 Blythewood 0
Strom Thurmond 14 Brookland-Cayce 13
Sumter 48 Socastee 21
Swansea 34 Edisto 0
Thomas Heyward 29 Colleton Prep 14
Westwood 39 Richland Northeast 10
