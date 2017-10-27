. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It was another week of high school football action throughout the state of South Carolina.

Here's the final scores that News19 received for the games played for the week of October 27, 2017.

Abbeville 42 Ninety-Six 7

Barnwell 42 Silver Bluff 16

Ben Lippen 52 Cardinal Newman 14

Chapin 29 Airport 17

Dreher 42 AC Flora 21

Dutch Fork 40 Irmo 0

Hammond 54 Heathwood Hall 12

Hartsville 35 Darlington 3

Lamar 77 McBee 12

Lexington 13 White Knoll 0

Newberry 38 Mid-Carolina 6

Richard Winn Academy 36 W.W. King 6

Saluda 37 Fox Creek 7

South Aiken 62 Midland Valley 21

Spring Valley 28 Blythewood 0

Strom Thurmond 14 Brookland-Cayce 13

Sumter 48 Socastee 21

Swansea 34 Edisto 0

Thomas Heyward 29 Colleton Prep 14

Westwood 39 Richland Northeast 10

