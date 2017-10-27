WLTX
High School Blitz: October 27, 2017

wltx 10:17 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It was another week of high school football action throughout the state of South Carolina.

Here's the final scores that News19 received for the games played for the week of October 27, 2017. 

 

 

Abbeville 42    Ninety-Six 7

Barnwell 42    Silver Bluff 16

Ben Lippen 52    Cardinal Newman 14

Chapin 29   Airport 17

Dreher  42    AC Flora 21

Dutch Fork 40    Irmo 0 

Hammond 54  Heathwood Hall 12

Hartsville 35    Darlington 3 

Lamar 77    McBee 12

Lexington 13    White Knoll 0  

Newberry 38   Mid-Carolina 6

 

 

Richard Winn Academy 36   W.W. King 6

Saluda 37    Fox Creek 7 

South Aiken 62   Midland Valley 21

Spring Valley 28   Blythewood 0

Strom Thurmond 14   Brookland-Cayce 13

Sumter 48    Socastee 21

Swansea 34    Edisto 0

Thomas Heyward 29    Colleton Prep 14

Westwood 39    Richland Northeast 10

