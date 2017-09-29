HIgh School Blitz: Week Six

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Highlights and scores of Midlands area high school football games.
Airport 56 Midland Valley 27
Batesburg-Leesville 50 Allendale-Fairfax 0
Broome 38 Mid-Carolina 21
Chapin 30 Dreher 7
Dutch Fork 58 Blythewood 0
Fairfield Central 35 Columbia 0
Fox Creek 35 C.A. Johnson 6
Gilbert 38 Swansea 21
Hammond 56 - Augusta Christian 13
Hartsville 28 Abbeville 21
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44 Blackville-Hilda 6
Irmo 33 White Knoll 20
Lugoff-Elgin 14 Lakewood 12
Newberry 49 Woodruff 10
North Augusta 43 Lower Richland 13
Orangeburg Prep 60 Oakbrook Prep 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49 A.C. Flora 28
Pinewood Prep 31 Cardinal Newman 8
Ridge Spring-Monetta 42 Denmark-Olar 0
Saluda 39 Eau Claire 7
South Aiken 51 Aiken 10
Strom Thurmond 24 Edisto 7
Sumter 31 South Florence 20
Wilson Hall 21 Heathwood Hall 0
York 55 Richland Northeast 19
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs