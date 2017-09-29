WLTX
HIgh School Blitz: Week Six

wltx 10:35 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Highlights and scores of Midlands area high school football games. 

 

Airport 56   Midland Valley 27

Batesburg-Leesville 50    Allendale-Fairfax 0 

Broome 38   Mid-Carolina 21  

Chapin 30   Dreher 7

Dutch Fork 58   Blythewood 0 

Fairfield Central 35   Columbia 0 

Fox Creek 35   C.A. Johnson 6  

Gilbert 38   Swansea 21 

Hammond 56 - Augusta Christian 13

Hartsville 28  Abbeville 21 

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 44    Blackville-Hilda 6

Irmo 33      White Knoll 20   

Lugoff-Elgin 14  Lakewood 12

Newberry 49   Woodruff 10

North Augusta 43  Lower Richland 13

Orangeburg Prep 60 Oakbrook Prep 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49    A.C. Flora 28

Pinewood Prep 31   Cardinal Newman 8

Ridge Spring-Monetta 42   Denmark-Olar 0 

Saluda 39   Eau Claire 7  

South Aiken 51    Aiken 10

Strom Thurmond 24   Edisto 7 

Sumter 31   South Florence 20  

Wilson Hall 21   Heathwood Hall 0 

York 55   Richland Northeast 19  

