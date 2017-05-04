High School Students Get College Degree

High school seniors are getting ready to graduate in just one month. But some seniors across the Midlands will have two graduations within a month.

South Carolina (WLTX) -- High school seniors are getting ready to graduate in just one month. But some seniors across the Midlands will have two graduations within a month.

"Right now, it's just getting ready to go off to college, applying for scholarships. I just met my college roommates, so it's real exciting."

Like most high school seniors, Victoria Shea Adams-Holden is counting down the days until she receives her diploma from Airport High School in June. But on Wednesday, she wore a different color cap and gown.

"Well I graduated from Midlands Technical College, with an associate's in arts, which I've worked for since my sophomore year," said Adams-Holden.

Two years of college under her belt at the age of 18, but she isn't the only one who achieved that. Noah Bittinger, along with 12 other students from the Sumter School District, received their associate's degree from USC Sumter.

"When they brought it up to us, it was an interesting idea. We are the first group, so I thought it would be a great opportunity," said Bittinger.

Imagine taking college courses, on top of your high school classes, extracurricular activities and maybe even a part-time job.

"It's all about time balancing craziness. I've slept maybe an average of four hours a night these last two years," said Adams-Holden.

Adams-Holden will head off to Clemson University, where she will double major in sociology and English, and minor in American sign language.

"A lot of people make such a big deal out of college and it's hard to think I've already gotten done with it. I'd do it again," said Bittinger.

Bittinger is pursuing his Bachelor's degree in information management systems with a minor in criminal justice at Palmetto College.

