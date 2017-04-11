High Speed Chase Ends in Crash, Arrests Near Downtown Columbia

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A high speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in a crash near downtown Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

Just after Noon Tuesday, Richland County deputies spotted a stolen Toyota Prius on Decker Boulevard that was known to have been involved in numerous armed robberies and home invasions, according to investigators. Police say the deputies attempted a traffic stop and a chase followed. The chase ended when the car crashed into two other cars at Bull Street and Confederate Avenue, police say. No one was injured in the crash, according to police.

Following the crash, the Columbia Police Department said it arrested two suspects.

Richland County deputies say Jaquan Green, 18, and is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren and possession of a stolen vehicle. Tyquan Jackson, 19, is charged with simple possession of marijuana, according to deputies. Investigators say Columbia Police Department charges are pending.

