High Speed Chase Ends in Crash Near Downtown Columbia

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A high speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in a crash near downtown Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

Just after Noon Tuesday, Richland County deputies spotted a stolen Toyota Prius on Decker Boulevard that was known to have been involved in numerous armed robberies and home invasions, according to investigators. Police say the deputies attempted a traffic stop and a chase followed. The chase ended when the car crashed into two other cars at Bull Street and Confederate Avenue, police say. No one was injured in the crash, according to police.

Following the crash, the Columbia Police Department said it arrested two suspects.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 WLTX-TV