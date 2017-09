(Photo: WLTX)

RICHLAND COUNTY (WLTX) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash Monday morning at Farrow and Parklane Roads near I-77 in Richland County.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around 6:44 a.m.

This is a developing story. Follow News 19 online on air and on social media for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WLTX-TV