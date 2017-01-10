File (Photo: Associated Press)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX)- South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal accident in Lexington County.

According to investigators the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 302 near the intersection of Cedarcreek Road.

Highway patrol says the driver was headed west on Highway 302, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Investigators say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene.

Highway patrol and the Lexington County coroner's office is continuing to investigate.