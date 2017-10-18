History of Corruption Probe Indictments

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson began a SLED investigation into former House Speaker Bobby Harrell in 2014 before removing himself, citing possible conflicts of interest.

Wilson later appointed First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe to take over. Harrell plead guilty to six campaign spending violations and resigned from office in 2015.

In Spring of that year, Wilson attempted to remove Pascoe from the case blaming him for media leaks and stating that he did not have the authority to call for a State Grand Jury to investigate SLED's findings of possible violations of other lawmakers.

In July of 2016, the State Supreme Court ruled in favor of Pascoe, who continues to lead the probe.

The Grand Jury then indicted former Representative Jim Merrill, Senator John Courson and Representative Rick Quinn.

Courson is currently suspended after being indicted in March on Misconduct In Office and accused of converting campaign funds for personal use in connection with the consulting firm Richard Quinn & Associates.

Merill resigned in August and plead guilty to one count of misconduct in office and Representative Quinn has been suspended since May and was previously indicted on two counts of Misconduct In Office, accused of using campaign funds for personal profit.

