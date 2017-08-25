Hit and Run Kills Woman on Highway 378

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A pedestrian was killed along a Lexington County Highway Friday, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher.

Aubrey Rose Rucker, 21, of Lexington was killed early Friday morning.

Authorities say Rucker was walking along Highway 378 in the early morning hours when she was struck by an unidentified vehicle that did not stop. Rucker was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident, according to Fisher.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

