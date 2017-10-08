Troopers Ask Public for Help After Hit-and-Run, Related Accident Close I-26 Sunday

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department/SCDOT Webcam)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A hit-and-run accident and a related accident caused I-26 to be closed in both directions for a period of time Sunday morning, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

At approximately 10 a.m. Sunday morning a tractor-trailer or possibly a large pick-up truck pulling a trailer with equipment traveling east on I-26 is reported to have crossed lanes and over top of a car between Harbison Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard, according to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with S.C. Highway Patrol. The car went on to strike the concrete median barrier, overturn several times and land upon the barrier wall according Southern. The truck continued driving east on I-26 without stopping. All lanes of I-26 between Harbison and Lake Murray Boulevards were closed for a period of time.

A related accident occurred when a car traveling west on I-26 stopped to render aid to the passengers of the car overturned on the median wall, causing all lanes of I-26 West in the same area to be closed for a period of time.

One or more passengers were transported by EMS to the hospital with injuries, according to Southern, who did not know the extent of the injuries when reporting.

S.C. Highway Patrol is asking the public for help in locating the vehicle that struck the car and failed to stop. Troopers say the vehicle is described as a tractor-trailer or possibly a large pick-up truck pulling a trailer with equipment. The color is not known and it is also unknown what, if any, damage was sustained to the vehicle in questions. However, troopers say this vehicle kept traveling east on I-26 and may have been noticed by other motorists.

If you have any information about the vehicle, troopers ask you to call *HP on your mobile phone or call SCHP dispatch at 1-800-768-1501.

