Holiday Gift Bags For The Less Fortunate

A group of people gathered at the Samurai Karate Studio Friday evening, putting together care bags for the less fortunate.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- With Christmas being just three days away, many people are in the spirit of giving.

More than 100 blankets donated, and more than 150 bags contained toiletries, hats, gloves, socks and food.

It's part of Randy's Reindeers and it was the 7th year of the event.

"It's gratifying and humbling to go to the shelters and see the people that are homeless and don't have the luxuries that we have. Giving them little gifts like this, maybe some socks and toiletries and hats and blankets and cookies, it's very gratifying," said Allen Schwarz.

The group will be distributing the gift bags in downtown Columbia on Christmas Eve.

