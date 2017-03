File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home was damaged in a fire Thursday night.

It happened at a home on New Castle Drive in Columbia. Richland County Fire Department responded to the blaze.

The Red Cross is helping three adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials.

