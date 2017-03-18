Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a home invasion Friday evening.

Deputies said the invasion happened just off the 100 block of Crestland Drive.

Deputies said the victim told them a male came to the home to get items that were left behind when they moved out weeks ago. When the victim went to gather the items after locking the door, the suspect pulled the door until it came off the frame, assaulted the victim, and left the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

