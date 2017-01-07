Homeless Shelters See Increasing Numbers as Temperatures Drop

Beds in the Inclement Weather Center, a homeless shelter in Columbia, SC. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Many only have to step out for a moment on the coldest winter night yet, but there are hundreds who have to endure these conditions all day.

The homeless are looking for a place to eat and stay warm as the weather presents deadly temperatures following snow flurries Saturday morning.

Homeless shelters around Columbia said they have seen a significant increase in numbers.

The Inclement Weather Center, which is an effort between Transitions Shelter, the City of Columbia, United Way, and Salvation Army, houses and feeds the homeless.

In a facility that has a total of 240 beds, Case manager Chuck Crumpler said they could get close to capacity Saturday night.

"On a normal night, we might see 90 to 120 people. Last night we could see 150," Crumpler said. "I would expect we will be a little bit higher tonight."

The shelter is only open from November through March, when temperatures are below 40 degrees.

If you would like to help out, United Way's Point-in-time count is taking place January 25-29th. They need volunteers to gather information about service needs and demographics of the local homeless population to better understand the needs.

