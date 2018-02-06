Homeless Veteran Found in Lexington will Receive Funeral with Military Honors

69-year-old Dennis Reidy found dead in a park in Lexington (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The homeless veteran found in a wooded area of a Lexington park will be laid to rest later this month.

The funeral service for Dennis Reidy will take place with military honors at noon February 23 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

Reidy, in addition to being a U.S. veteran, was a former USC student and Richland County Sheriff's deputy.

Steve Goulet, of American Legion Post 193, and Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher and her staff were instrumental in arranging the service, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

Fisher encourages the public to pay their respects by attending the service.

Several veterans groups and the American Legion are expected to attend.

Raymond Gerard, a U.S. Veteran from Lexington County, will also be honored and interred during the service.

© 2018 WLTX-TV