Homeowner Kills 16-year-old Breaking Into His Home, Deputies Say

File Photo (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say a homeowner stabbed to death a 16-year-old who was breaking into his home.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the incident happened Friday.

According to deputies, 19-year-old Melvin Strong and the 16-year-old were banging on the door of the victim's home on Bayfield road. The person in the home didn't know who they two were and wouldn't open the door.

The victim called 911 and when he disconnected with dispatch, the suspects kicked in the victim’s front door. Lott says the victim, who was armed with a knife, stabbed the 16-year-old in the upper body.

The suspect was driven to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital by a neighbor where he was pronounced dead.

Strong was later arrested and charged with burglary 2nd and malicious injury to real property.

The Sheriff stated that Strong has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

© 2017 WLTX-TV