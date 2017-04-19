2017 Palmetto Heroes (Photo: SC State Housing Finance and Development Authority)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The State Housing Finance and Development Authority announced Tuesday the return of its Palmetto Heroes Program homeownership assistance program, along with the professions eligible for the program this year.

An enhanced version of its first-time homebuyer program, the 2017 Palmetto Heroes Program offers up to $6,000 in down payment assistance and a competitive 3.5%, 30 year fixed mortgage interest rate to SC home buyers working in a Palmetto Hero job role.

Palmetto Heroes for 2017 are:

Law Enforcement Officers

Correctional Officers

Teachers

Nurses and Certified Nursing Assistants

Firefighters

Veterans

Emergency Medical Services Personnel

SC National Guard (Active members; Army or Air.)

Funding is limited, so if you’re considering buying a home, don’t wait. Call a participating lending partner or real estate professional to see if you may qualify to take advantage of this special program. This program offers FHA and USDA financing. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Borrowers must have a fully executed sales contract for the purchase of a home prior to locking the interest rate.

Those who do not qualify for the Palmetto Heroes program may still qualify for one of the other lending programs offered by SC Housing. If you are a first-time homebuyer and interested in learning more about SC Housing’s other lending programs, please review the programs at SCHousing.com or contact a real estate professional or lender certified in SC Housing programs (available year round to a broad range of South Carolinians seeking to become homeowners).

For more information, contact the State Housing Finance and Development Authority.

