Homicide Investigation in Newberry County

File (Photo: Associated Press)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Newberry County.

Shortly after 8:20 this morning, the Newberry Police Department received a call about a dead body. On arrival police discovered a deceased male in a vehicle at Newberry Green Apartments on Monroe Street.

The identity of the victim and cause of death have not yet been released from the Newberry County Coroner's Office, but police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officers do not believe the community is in danger.

SLED and Newberry police department investigators are currently investigating.

If you have any information that would help with this case, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

