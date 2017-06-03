Hot, Chance of Storms Sunday

Sunny Monday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Sunday will be hot, but there will be a chance for showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures on Saturday climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few showers and storms popped up during the afternoon, but most of us stayed dry.

The weekend will remain hot, but the chance for rain will slowly increase as a front approaches the area. Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday. High temperatures again will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will be slightly higher Sunday.

The cold front will approach the area Monday. Ahead of the front scattered showers and storms are possible. Some of the storms could produce localized flooding and severe storms are possible too. High temperatures Monday will be in the upper 80s.

Some of the forecast models have indicated a low pressure system will move out of the gulf towards the South Carolina coast Tuesday. There are still some differences and some uncertainty in the models, but if this does occur, the chance for rain will continue into Tuesday.

Either way, dry air should return to the area late in the day Tuesday. Cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the workweek. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

