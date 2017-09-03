Hot, Dry Labor Day

Sunny Monday. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The sunny and hot weather will continue for the rest of the long holiday weekend.

Sunday was sunny, dry and hot. High temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. This weather will continue into Labor Day as well.

Tuesday an isolated shower or storm is possible under partly cloudy skies, but rain chances will be higher Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday in advance of a cold front.

The front will pass through the Midlands Wednesday night bringing milder conditions for the end of the week. There may be lingering showers on Thursday, but the sun will return by Friday. The dry, mild weather will continue into Saturday.

A few more clouds may move into the area by Sunday. The forecast for Sunday and next Monday will be highly dependent on the strength and track of Irma. We will be watching the storm carefully this week. Right now, it is too early to say when or even if Irma will make a direct impact to the United States.

