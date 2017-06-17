Hot, Humid Chance of Storms for Father's Day

(Photo: Afante, Efren)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Father's Day will be hot, humid and there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Saturday was hot and humid. High temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few areas saw showers and storms, especially in the southern and eastern Midlands.

Father's Day there will be another chance for showers and storms during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will make it feel even hotter.

The chance for thunderstorms will be increasing on Monday. A cold front will be approaching and will pass through the Midlands on Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday. The clouds and storms will help keep high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Any chance for rain will fade quickly during the middle of the workweek. The heat will build for the end of the week along with the humidity. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s for highs. It will feel hotter because of the humidity. There will only be a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

We will be watching an area in the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development over the next several days. There is still a great deal of uncertainty, but our forecast could be impacted later in the workweek.

