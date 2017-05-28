Hot, Humid, Chance of Storms

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- More hot, humid weather on the way for Memorial Day.

Sunday was hot and humid. High temperatures across the Midlands climbed into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Columbia hit 93° Sunday afternoon.

Memorial Day will be partly cloudy and hot. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center does have the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather Monday. Any thunderstorm that does develop could become severe.

There will be more chances for showers and storms Tuesday. Right now, little chance for rain on Wednesday, but showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday through Sunday.

Friday may be the best chance for rain. This will come in the form of scattered showers and storms. High temperatures Tuesday through Saturday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

