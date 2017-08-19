Hot, Humid Weather Continues

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The hot and humid weather will continue for Sunday and into Monday for the eclipse.

Saturday was hot and muggy. High temperatures climbed into the middle 90s. Many areas around the state had heat index values in the lower 100° range Saturday afternoon.

Hot, humid conditions will continue for the second half of the weekend. There will be little chance for rain for the Columbia area into the Upstate. However, there will still be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the coastal plain region of South Carolina.

High temperatures on Sunday will be in the middle 90s with heat index values climbing into the lower triple digits.

The moisture will begin to increase on Monday. Skies will become partly cloudy and there will be a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms. This may be more of a problem over the southeastern part of the Midlands for the eclipse.

There will be more information on Sunday afternoon as the high-resolution models are run. These may give us better information about the cloudiness and the chances for rain Monday.

The chance for rain will be increase through the middle of the week with the best chance on Thursday. A cold front will be passing through the Midlands late in the day. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, but should be ending by Friday. Milder air will be pushing into the area for the end of the week.

