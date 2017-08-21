Hot, Isolated Storms Tuesday

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The hot, humid weather will continue Tuesday with a chance for isolated showers and storms.

Monday was hot and humid. A few areas received some isolated showers, but most of us stayed dry Monday during the total eclipse.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to lower 100° range.

The chance for rain will be increase through the middle of the week with the best chance on Thursday.

A cold front will be passing through the Midlands later in the workweek. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, but should be ending by Friday.

Milder air will be pushing into the area for the end of the week. The weekend looks great, highs in the middle and upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

© 2017 WLTX-TV