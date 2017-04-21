Hot Temperatures Today But Possibly Stormy Sunday

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) This weekend will be a tale of two forecasts.

As you get up this morning, you'll notice it's already warm. Temperatures starting out already in the upper 60s. It's going to be a hot day in The Midlands as our Saturday high temperatures are forecasted to get up again around 90 degrees. There is an isolated chance for a rogue shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, enjoy the the sunshine and hot temperatures.

Sunday, we are expecting showers and storms. The rainfall may start as early as midday but will cover all of our Midlands communities by late in the day. Heavy rainfall is expected. Some storms may become strong. Some of the storms will have, along with the heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, strong gusty winds up to 40+ MPH and might have small hail. Not everyone will be dealing with the rainfall during church, but plan for outdoor activities in the afternoon to be moved in.

The rainfall is forecasted to continue into Monday morning and may not end until late Monday afternoon.

