Hot Weather for the Workweek

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Temperatures will be heating up over the next several days. High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s for the workweek.

Mother's Day was sunny and warm. Many areas across the Midlands were in the lower and middle 80s during the afternoon, but things will be heating up even more starting Monday.

High pressure will control our weather for the next several days. Dry weather is expected for much of the week. There will be plenty of sunshine with temperatures getting hot during the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday skies will be sunny and temperatures will be hot. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s each day. A few more clouds are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but no rain is expected. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s.

More humidity will be building in by the end of the workweek and into the weekend. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s, but skies will be partly cloudy. Heat index values may make it feel even hotter at times.

As of right now, the next best chance of rain comes Sunday.

