House Approves New State Budget

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The House approved the new state budget early Wednesday morning.

Speaker of the House Jay Lucas released a statement saying he agrees with the financial package.

"Although new revenue is scare in comparison to years past, the House successfully appropriated additional educational resources for South Carolina students, provided a pathway to solvency for our state's retirement system, and assisted struggling families with Hurricane Matthew recovery. Ways and Means Chairman Brian White and the subcommittee chairman worked tremendously hard on this budget package and I am proud of the product this body has adopted as the financial blueprint for the next fiscal year."

House Majority Leader Gary Simrill also issued a statement praising the budget passing.

"Each year the South Carolina House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional responsibility to originate and pass a statewide budget plan. This year was no different, and I applaud the strong leadership from House Speaker Jay Lucas (R-Darlington) and House Ways & Means Chairman Brian White (R-Anderson) for crafting a conservative budget. Unlike Washington, D.C., we balance our budget each year and do not engage in building deficits. House Republicans again delivered a budget package that reigns in government spending, and stretches taxpayer dollars without raising income taxes.”

