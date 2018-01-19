House Fire Being Battled Near Sumter Warehouse Fire

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on West Hampton Avenue Friday afternoon.
The fire is located approximately two miles from the large warehouse fire currently being battled in Sumter.
A lot of smoke is filling the area. W Hampton is a tight street. Best if folks stay away from the scene so fire trucks can pull in @WLTX pic.twitter.com/w22ApqLBDn— Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) January 19, 2018
The warehouse fire began at 4 a.m. Firefigher from the county, as well as Shaw Air Force Base, responded to the blaze.
