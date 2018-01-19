WLTX
Close

House Fire Being Battled Near Sumter Warehouse Fire

Amanda Hurley, wltx 2:30 PM. EST January 19, 2018

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on West Hampton Avenue Friday afternoon.

The fire is located approximately two miles from the large warehouse fire currently being battled in Sumter.

The warehouse fire began at 4 a.m. Firefigher from the county, as well as Shaw Air Force Base, responded to the blaze.

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories